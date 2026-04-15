Tay Ninh promotes linkages to advance tourism development

The People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province, in coordination with the Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities (TPO), convened the 2026 Vietnam Regional Conference on April 14.

Leaders of the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Committee and the TPO Secretariat co-chair the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the conference under the theme “Trends in Sports Tourism and Wellness Tourism Based on Local Comparative Advantages,” Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Committee Pham Tan Hoa noted that the locality possesses a wide range of distinctive tourism products.

With favorable natural conditions and diverse terrain—most notably Ba Den Mountain, often referred to as the “roof of Southern Vietnam”—the province has actively developed and promoted outdoor sports activities such as marathons, mountain climbing, and paragliding in association with tourism.

In addition, endowed with a distinctive ecosystem and rich indigenous cultural values, including Lo Go-Xa Mat National Park and characteristic wetland ecological zones, Tay Ninh has developed a range of eco-tourism destinations integrated with wellness services and long-stay retreats for visitors.

Leaders of Tay Ninh Province attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In recent years, the province’s tourism sector has recorded significant growth. In 2025, Tay Ninh welcomed 8.8 million visitors, including approximately 160,000 international arrivals, generating total tourism revenue of over VND6.5 trillion (US$247 million).

The locality is orienting tourism development to become a spearhead economic sector, closely linked with the preservation of cultural values and the enhancement of international cooperation. Through the conference, Tay Ninh seeks to further consolidate and expand partnerships with TPO members as well as domestic and international enterprises, with a view to mobilizing investment and improving the quality of tourism products in a sustainable manner, thereby meeting the increasingly diverse demands of visitors, said Mr. Pham Tan Hoa.

Many experts and businesses also noted that Tay Ninh holds strong potential to become a regional tourism connectivity hub, thanks to its strategic position as a gateway for trade with Cambodia and the Mekong subregion, coupled with its diverse tourism resources.

Dr. Ngo Minh Hai, Vice Rector of Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance, emphasized that tourism development models should be designed on the principle of respecting indigenous ecosystems, leveraging forest ecosystems at Ba Den Mountain and wetland ecosystems in Dong Thap Muoi to guide tourism product development in line with sustainable trends.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Le Truong Hien Hoa (C) attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, Le Truong Hien Hoa, stated that as one of the early localities participating in the establishment of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities (TPO), the city seeks to effectively leverage multilateral cooperation mechanisms to optimize tourism promotion resources.

He noted that such cooperation would support Ho Chi Minh City in transforming its approach from extensive to intensive promotion, from standalone marketing to the development of a collaborative ecosystem, and from cost-based competition to value- and experience-driven competitiveness, thereby contributing to enhancing the city’s position on the global tourism map.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh