Hotlines urged to be publicized to handle tourist feedback during holiday period

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has requested that localities publicly disclose official hotline numbers to promptly receive and handle visitor feedback during the upcoming peak holiday and summer travel season.

All-terrain vehicle services on the sand dunes in Mui Ne

The request comes as travel demand is expected to surge during the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, as well as the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and International Workers’ Day (May 1), marking the beginning of the 2026 summer tourism season.

The directive was issued in an official document sent to provincial and municipal Departments of Tourism and Departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, with a view to preparing the conditions needed to serve visitors, ensure safety, and enhance service quality during the peak travel period.

Accordingly, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has instructed localities to strengthen state management of tourism, proactively organize service activities, develop new tourism products, and step up destination promotion efforts. At the same time, tourism enterprises and site operators are required to strictly comply with legal regulations; conduct inspections and upgrades of facilities and service procedures; and ensure safety and search and rescue readiness, as well as overall service standards.

Relevant units are required to strictly implement fire prevention and firefighting measures, ensure food safety, protect the environment, and carry out the proper collection and treatment of waste in accordance with regulations. Service providers must publicly post prices in visible locations, adhere to listed prices, and refrain from any form of discrimination against tourists.

Regulatory authorities have also called for intensified inspections and the strict handling of violations in line with Decree No. 348/2025/ND-CP, particularly for businesses operating without meeting required conditions or failing to ensure service quality. In parallel, public awareness campaigns on preventing online fraud are to be stepped up during the peak season.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has further instructed local authorities to develop plans for visitor flow regulation and distribution in order to prevent localized overcrowding. Coordination is also required to ensure smooth transportation and safeguard visitor safety, particularly at water-based recreational sites.

Tourism businesses are strictly prohibited from using vehicles and equipment that fail to meet safety standards.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh