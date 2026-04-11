Vietnam Railways starts ticket sales for 2026 peak summer travel season

Vietnam Railways has officially launched ticket sales for the 2026 summer transport peak, running from May 15 to August 16, with multiple discounts and additional services across major routes.

Under the plan, Vietnam Railways will operate five pairs of Thong Nhat (North–South) trains between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. From Hanoi Station, trains SE1, SE3, SE5, SE7 and SE9 will depart at 21:45, 19:20, 08:00, 06:00 and 13:00, respectively. From Saigon Station, trains SE2, SE4, SE6, SE8 and SE10 will depart at 20:35, 19:20, 08:45, 06:00 and 13:15, respectively.

Several regional routes will also operate regularly, including Hanoi–Vinh (NA1/NA2), Hanoi–Dong Hoi (QB1/QB2), Hanoi–Da Nang (SE19/SE20), Ho Chi Minh City–Da Nang (SE21/SE22), Ho Chi Minh City–Quy Nhon (SE29/SE30), Ho Chi Minh City–Nha Trang (SNT1/2) and Ho Chi Minh City–Phan Thiet (SPT1/2).

In addition, daily services will continue on other key routes such as the Da Nang–Hue, Hanoi–Lao Cai, Hanoi–Hai Phong, and the Da Lat–Trai Mat route, with additional services added during the peak period.

Regarding fares, passengers will receive a 10 percent discount on return tickets for eligible round-trip purchases and a 15 percent discount on return fares for SP2, SP4 and SP8 trains on the Hanoi–Lao Cai route. Group bookings of 20 passengers or more will be discounted by 3–9 percent if purchased 1–19 days in advance. Individual passengers booking at least 20 days before departure can receive discounts of 5–10 percent.

Each train has a limited quota of discounted tickets (20 seats per type), excluding four-berth sleeper compartments on SE3, SNT1/2, and SPT1/2 trains. Tickets purchased within two days of departure will be subject to a price increase of 5–7 percent compared to standard fares.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong