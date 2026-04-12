Khanh Hoa proposes banning cyclo operations in Nha Trang Ward

On April 12, the People’s Committee of Nha Trang Ward announced that it had submitted a report to the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province, proposing a directive to prohibit cyclo operations within the ward to ensure traffic order and safety.

Tourists explore Nha Trang by cyclo. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the ward-level People’s Committee, most cyclos currently operating in the area are rudimentary, self-assembled vehicles, with electric motors installed without undergoing mandatory inspection or registration in accordance with regulations. The addition of electric motors increases the risk of traffic accidents and fire hazards. Moreover, as these vehicles are neither registered nor inspected and lack insurance coverage, passengers’ rights and interests would be difficult to safeguard in the event of incidents.

On major roads, electric cyclos are frequently seen operating in large numbers during the evening, often traveling in long lines or even abreast, thereby causing traffic congestion. On Tran Phu Street (the section from Nguyen Binh Khiem Street to Tran Quang Khai Street), despite an existing traffic ban, violations continue to occur.

Some operators have been found carrying more passengers than permitted, traveling in incorrect lanes, and encroaching upon road space. In addition, the use of non-uniform attire, the playing of loud music through speakers at night, and the picking up and dropping off of passengers at unauthorized locations have been reported.

Furthermore, instances of aggressive solicitation and collusion with certain business establishments have emerged, creating negative impressions and adversely affecting the image of the local tourism sector.

Mr. Le Quang Nhat, Chairman of the Nha Trang Tourist Cyclo Union, emphasized that an appropriate management roadmap should be adopted instead of an outright ban. He noted that any decision to prohibit or regulate cyclo operations needs to be carefully and comprehensively considered to ensure alignment with practical realities.

In recent times, the union has regularly organized training sessions and disseminated regulations to its members, emphasizing strict compliance with traffic safety rules. Members are also required to maintain courteous and civilized conduct toward tourists, thereby contributing to the development of a friendly and welcoming image for Nha Trang’s tourism sector.

However, there remain isolated cases of inappropriate conduct during operations, which have negatively affected the overall image. Inspections indicate that most violations are committed by independent drivers who are not under the union’s management. For union members found in violation, strict disciplinary measures are imposed, including possible expulsion.

The Nha Trang Tourist Cyclo Union has proposed that competent authorities develop specific regulations and a clear operational roadmap regarding permitted hours and routes for cyclos. The union also expressed support for strengthened inspections and strict handling of violations related to traffic order and safety.

Cyclos have long been a familiar feature of Nha Trang’s tourism landscape, particularly among international visitors. At present, more than 1,000 cyclos are operating in the area, including around 400 drivers affiliated with the union, while the remainder belong to cooperatives or operate independently.

Most drivers are elderly and come from disadvantaged backgrounds, relying on cyclo services as their primary means of livelihood.

By Hieu Giang – Translated by Kim Khanh