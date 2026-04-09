Mui Ne named among top 10 global travel trend destinations for 2026

Mui Ne has been listed among the Top 10 global travel trend destinations for 2026 , according to the annual travel trend forecast released by Booking.com on April 8.

Mui Ne’s appeal stems from the interplay between its distinctive natural landscapes and an increasingly developed service ecosystem.

Being included in this list places Mui Ne alongside international destinations such as Bilbao (Spain), Barranquilla (Colombia), Philadelphia (the United States), and Guangzhou (China), reflecting the rising prominence of Vietnam’s tourism on the global experiential map.

According to Mr. Branavan Aruljothi, Country Manager of Booking.com in Vietnam, Mui Ne’s appeal lies in the harmony between its distinctive natural landscapes and an increasingly developed service ecosystem. The extensive dunes create unique scenery, and the windy beaches have become a “hub” for kiteboarding, while the fishing village life retains its rustic charm, adding cultural depth to the destination. Alongside this, the rapid development of resorts allows Mui Ne to preserve its local character while meeting the demands of high-end tourism.

Data on searches and bookings on Booking.com during the first half of the year indicate that Mui Ne continues to attract strong interest from both international and domestic travelers. Specifically, Mui Ne ranks among the top 10 destinations in Vietnam most searched by international visitors, while also appearing in the top 10 domestic destinations favored by Vietnamese tourists.

These results highlight Mui Ne’s consistent appeal, driven by a combination of diverse experiences such as adventure sports, its distinctive dune landscapes, and coastal resort offerings.

According to the report, the most-searched destinations in Vietnam remain familiar tourism hubs such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Nha Trang.

However, the report also indicates a clear shift in travel behavior. The year 2026 is seen as a transition from “traveling to check off a list” to “traveling to feel and experience,” with tourists placing greater emphasis on personal experiences and emotions. In this trend, destinations offering a wide range of flexible experiences, such as Mui Ne, are increasingly attracting attention.

According to tourism experts, Mui Ne’s inclusion in the global Top 10 reflects the growing demand for destinations that combine natural landscapes with adventure elements. In the context of a global tourism sector increasingly restructuring toward experiential and personalized travel, the destination has significant advantages in positioning itself as a new “hub” for experiential tourism in the Asia-Pacific region.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh