Short trips, nearby destinations lead upcoming holiday travel trend

During the Reunification Day (April 30)–May Day holiday period, travelers are moving away from long tours and air travel, opting instead for short, nearby trips by road.

Travel companies report growing demand for two–three day itineraries to close destinations, with community-based tourism, coastal resorts and “staycation” experiences emerging as key trends during the peak holiday season.

In Ho Chi Minh City, many families are choosing nearby Mekong Delta tours, where visitors can experience orchard life, traditional southern music and local cuisine. Others are opting for urban exploration, including metro rides, river cruises on the Saigon River and cultural shows such as “Chao Show” and “VietCharm,” offering affordable leisure options within the city.

Visitors discover and enjoy local specialties at a cultural and food event in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Gia Han)

Tour operators note that rising fuel costs have pushed up tour prices, especially for air travel, encouraging travelers to favor road-based journeys and shorter stays. Popular beach destinations such as Phan Thiet–Mui Ne, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc continue to attract strong bookings thanks to their accessibility and diverse travel options.

Tourists flock to “Chao Show”, held at 6 Nguyen Sieu Street, Saigon Ward, HCMC, for cultural experiences during the holiday period. (Photo: SGGP/ Gia Han)

Mr. Do Hong Cam, Deputy Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, said that rising fuel price volatility has put pressure on airfares. The authority, together with the Ministry of Construction, has reported to the Prime Minister and proposed that relevant ministries and agencies consider appropriate support policies. Among the options under review by the ministry is adjusting the maximum ceiling price for domestic air passenger transport services.

To meet travel demand for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, Reunification Day and May Day holidays, airlines are significantly increasing capacity. Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air plan to operate nearly 5,500 flights across domestic and international routes, providing more than 730,000 seats, up 13.3 percent in flights and 16 percent in seat capacity year-on-year, with the increase focused on high-demand routes linking major economic hubs and tourist destinations.

Despite higher airfares during the peak period, ticket demand remains strong. Travel agencies report that by April 10, many international tours are already over 80 percent booked, notably tours to Japan, China, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) while domestic bookings tend to come closer to departure dates. Industry experts recommend early booking to secure better prices and flight options during the busy holiday season.

By Thi Hong, Mai An, Minh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong