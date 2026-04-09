Many hotels in Da Lat slash room rates to boost tourism

Accommodation establishments are offering significant discounts to stimulate tourism amid the temporary closure of Lien Khuong International Airport for upgrade and repair works.

Dalat Palace Heritage Hotel slashes room rates by 45 percent to boost tourism.

On April 8, the Lam Dong Provincial Center for Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion announced that, in order to attract visitors to the locality, nearly 40 businesses have registered to participate in the tourism stimulus program from now until the end of 2026. The program features various promotional packages, discounts, and attractive gifts for tourists.

The tourism stimulus program currently focuses mainly on hotels in the Da Lat, Bao Loc, and Phan Thiet areas, covering 47 accommodation establishments. Tourism businesses are offering room discounts ranging from 5 percent to 45 percent, including many 3- to 5-star hotels. In Da Lat, which is directly affected by the temporary closure of Lien Khuong International Airport for upgrade and repair work, discount programs come with more extensive incentives compared to other areas.

Additionally, other accompanying incentives include no weekend surcharges, free room upgrades, early check-in, and late check-out (subject to room availability).

During this period, Lam Dong Province is also promoting the tourism stimulus program by showcasing local destinations at major tourism fairs and events, such as the 22nd Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2026 and the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) Hanoi 2026, which will take place from April 9 to 12.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh