Hanoi enhances tourism experience, service quality during upcoming holidays

The tourism sector of Hanoi is implementing a series of measures to strengthen management, enhance service quality, and tighten market oversight.

Visitors are delighted by the new space at Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature). (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to ensure a safe and civilized tourism environment amid surging travel demand during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), and May Day (May 1).

According to Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, Dang Huong Giang, the department has issued official directives requesting tourism areas, attractions, accommodation establishments, restaurants, and travel enterprises to proactively develop service plans, diversify tourism products, and introduce additional experiential activities to meet the expected surge in demand during the peak holiday period.

The focus is placed on improving service quality, ensuring security and safety, and fostering a friendly destination image for visitors to Hanoi.

Tourism businesses are required to publicly list prices, strictly sell at posted rates, and are prohibited from practices such as customer solicitation or price gouging. Inspection and supervision activities have also been intensified, particularly at crowded tourist sites, to promptly detect and address violations, thereby protecting tourists’ rights and interests.

Accommodation facilities and restaurants are encouraged to upgrade their premises, create distinctive experiential highlights, and further enhance service quality to improve overall visitor satisfaction during the holiday peak.

The holiday period is considered a key opportunity for Hanoi to accelerate efforts to attract visitors, with a wide range of new tourism products and activities being introduced to diversify visitor experiences.

The capital’s tourism sector has launched around 80 new products, including notable programs such as “The Path of Scholarly Tradition” and the night tour “The Heroic Spirit of Saint Giong.” A variety of cultural, festival, and entertainment activities are also being organized at Van Mieu Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism, as well as pedestrian streets and food spaces, helping to extend visitors’ length of stay and enhance overall travel experiences.

In the long term, Hanoi is focusing on expanding tourism space to suburban areas such as Ba Vi, Soc Son, and Son Tay and developing ecological, resort, and community-based tourism products to reduce pressure on the city center.

Alongside this, the city is promoting digital transformation and building a smart tourism ecosystem, gradually improving competitiveness and moving toward sustainable and modern tourism development.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh