International Travel Expo HCMC 2026 affirms position of global destination

A seminar introducing the 20th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2026 was held on April 10 in Hanoi.

Delegates share information about International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2026.

The event is part of Vietnam International Travel Mart 2026, opening expectations for a vibrant new phase of tourism connectivity.

Marking its 20th edition, ITE HCMC 2026 carries the theme “Live Connectivity – Global Destination,” highlighting both its expanding scale and influence.

According to Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, this milestone reflects the growing role of Ho Chi Minh City in partcular and Vietnam in general on the global tourism map.

Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, speaks at the seminar.

ITE HCMC is now positioned not merely as a trade fair, but as a leading international tourism promotion platform bringing together government agencies, businesses, experts, media, and global partners. The “live connectivity” concept emphasizes a borderless tourism ecosystem where digital technology and AI integrate with cultural heritage, while “global destination” reflects HCMC’s ambition to become a regional tourism hub.

The event is expected to continue serving as a key bridge for international tourism promotion, helping attract foreign visitors through trade, marketing, and communications activities.

Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai

Deputy Director of the Vietnam National Tourism Administration Nguyen Thi Hoa Mai said that since October 2025, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has joined efforts with Ho Chi Minh City in providing strategic direction to enhance the position of the ITE HCMC tourism fair. This initiative serves as an important opportunity to promote Vietnam’s tourism image to the world, while also helping localities and businesses access new trends and expand international cooperation.

This year’s program includes professional events such as the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and the eighth CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam) Tourism Ministers Meeting, alongside destination familiarization trips for international buyers and media. Public programs and multicultural exchanges will also be featured.

With its professional trade environment and sustainable development orientation, ITE HCMC 2026 is expected to remain a key meeting point for businesses and destinations, further strengthening Vietnam’s position in the global tourism industry.

By Vinh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong