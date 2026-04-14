Xuan Son transforms into green tourism destination

Once a remote rural area of barren hills and short-term crops, Xuan Son has transformed into a thriving countryside destination east of Ho Chi Minh City, leveraging its natural assets to develop a growing eco-tourism sector.

In recent years, Xuan Son Commune has tapped into its rich local resources to develop eco-tourism and community-based experiences, turning itself into an attractive destination for nature lovers.

Foreign tourists cycle through the lush green surroundings of Suoi Rao Ecolodge. (Photo: Song Thu)

Suoi Rao Forest, located within the Xuan Son protective forest area, is one such tourism model. Built on rolling hills, the site features charming wooden houses nestled under tree canopies, surrounded by medicinal plants and vibrant flowers. Taking advantage of its cool year-round climate, the destination focuses on nature-based wellness tourism, offering activities such as trekking through forests, relaxation and energy restoration.

Similarly, Nha Lua Retreat was developed from a once-barren hill by a couple from Ho Chi Minh City who fell in love with the area. The retreat offers more than just accommodation, featuring spa services, meditation spaces along streams and wellness programs such as detox retreats, yoga and community health activities. It also utilizes local resources, including herbal gardens and organic produce.

Another notable destination, Dat Rong – Dinh Gia Trang, blends traditional northern Vietnamese cultural elements with Japanese-style resort design, creating a tranquil space for relaxation and cultural exploration. Visitors can enjoy camping, outdoor activities and immersive cultural experiences in a peaceful rural setting.

According to local authorities, improved infrastructure over the past five to six years has played a key role in attracting investors to develop eco-tourism and agricultural tourism in the area. Roads have been upgraded, and the local economy has gradually shifted from traditional farming to a combination of agriculture and tourism.

With around 10 eco-tourism sites, Xuan Son is increasingly promoting its natural assets, including lush forests, tranquil lakes, gardens and a cool climate, to both domestic and international tourists.

Local officials say this development model not only increases incomes for residents but also helps preserve the area’s “green lung.” Popular routes such as Suoi Rao–Da Bac and Suoi Rao–Xuan Son now feature a range of eco-destinations, including ecolodges, farms and community-based tourism sites.

Experts note that Xuan Son has strong potential for community tourism but emphasize the need for more integrated and distinctive development strategies. The focus should remain on core values such as forest ecology, clean air, and cultural storytelling, alongside promoting local products under the OCOP program.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong