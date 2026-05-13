Toshiko partners with SGGP Newspaper to expand community charity programs

Toshiko Investment and Trading Services Company has committed at least VND1.5 billion (US$59,000) annually to support disadvantaged students and vulnerable communities under a new cooperation agreement signed with SGGP Newspaper.

On May 13, representatives of Toshiko Investment and Trading Services Company and SGGP Newspaper signed a memorandum of understanding at the newspaper’s headquarters to jointly implement community-focused social and charitable programs.

SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong and Toshiko Director Ha The Nhan exchange the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in community and charitable programs.

The partnership is expected to provide additional resources for charity activities while promoting solidarity and supporting students facing difficult circumstances.

At the signing ceremony, Toshiko representatives expressed their intention to build a long-term partnership with SGGP Newspaper’s social welfare initiatives. The company pledged to contribute a minimum of VND1.5 billion per year to support disadvantaged groups in underprivileged localities, with a particular focus on students through programs such as Thap sang niem tin - Vuot kho den truong (Lighting Faith – Overcoming Hardship to School) and Ao am den truong (Warm Coats for School).

Funding will be flexibly allocated to scholarships, winter clothing donations, and the construction or renovation of school facilities to ensure long-term and practical benefits.

Speaking at the event, Toshiko Director Ha The Nhan said the company had full confidence in partnering with SGGP Newspaper, citing the publication’s longstanding experience and commitment to charitable and community activities.

SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong and Toshiko Director Ha The Nhan exchange the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in community and charitable programs.

The company also announced plans to sponsor 10 medical students introduced by the Nguyen Van Huong scholarship fund beginning in the 2026-2027 academic year. Each student will receive VND30 million annually for six consecutive years, provided they meet academic and training requirements.

Toshiko Director Ha The Nhan said the scholarships are intended to help students overcome financial hardship and continue pursuing careers dedicated to serving the community.

"We hope this partnership will become a long-term and sustainable journey. As the company grows, we will have greater capacity to contribute to society," the company director said.

As part of the initial cooperation plan, the two organizations will jointly organize the Warm Coats for School program at La Da Primary and Secondary School in Lam Dong Province with a budget of VND120 million. They will also conduct surveys for a project to renovate the dining hall at a semi-boarding ethnic minority school in Tuyen Quang Province, with estimated funding of around VND250 million.

The project is expected to be completed before the 2026-2027 school year.

Speaking at the ceremony, SGGP Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong highlighted the newspaper’s charitable initiatives carried out over many years. She noted that the Warm Coats for School program aims to distribute one million winter jackets to students in disadvantaged areas nationwide over a 10-year period.

“SGGP Newspaper is committed to ensuring that all support from donors and organizations is delivered fully, promptly, transparently, and effectively to beneficiaries,” she said.

Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong also expressed appreciation for the compassion and community spirit demonstrated by Toshiko’s leadership and staff, while voicing hope for a lasting partnership that would further spread humanitarian values throughout society.

By Viet Nga - Translated by Anh Quan