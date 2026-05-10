ACV requests master plan review for rail infrastructure near Long Thanh Airport

Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has proposed a comprehensive review and coordination of railway planning around Long Thanh International Airport.

Airports Corporation of Vietnam has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Construction, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the People’s Committee of Dong Nai City regarding the arrangement of railway lines within the area surrounding Long Thanh International Airport.

Long Thanh International Airport is expected to begin commercial operations in 2026.

According to ACV, Dai Quang Minh Real Estate Investment Corporation had previously sent a document seeking opinions on the route alignment and station locations for the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway project.

ACV said it has been coordinating with relevant agencies on investment plans for metro sections within the Long Thanh airport area, particularly for the project extending the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line to Ho Chi Minh City’s administrative center and Long Thanh International Airport.

The passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport has been basically completed.

Under current plans, three railway lines are expected to connect to the airport, including the North–South high-speed railway, the Thu Thiem – Long Thanh railway, and the extension of the Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line to the city administrative center and Long Thanh Airport, along with the construction of railway stations linked to the airport.

However, ACV noted that for the metro extension project, it has yet to receive approved planning documents, route alignments, or station location plans. As a result, the corporation lacks sufficient grounds to review and provide feedback on related proposals submitted by the investors of individual railway projects.

ACV has therefore proposed that the Ministry of Construction take the lead, or assign a competent authority, to review the overall master plan and coordinate the arrangement of all railway lines surrounding Long Thanh International Airport. The aim is to prevent overcrowding in construction planning, avoid conflicts during construction and minimize operational risks between railway systems and airport operations.

The corporation also urged the Ministry of Construction, the authorities of Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City to direct investors of railway projects to proactively coordinate in developing route alignments and station locations, ensuring consistency and synchronization in planning, construction and operation.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong