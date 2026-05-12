Dong Nai proposes naming major roads after historical, revolutionary figures

Dong Nai City has proposed naming seven major roads after prominent historical and revolutionary figures.

Dong Nai City has proposed naming seven major roads after prominent historical and revolutionary figures, including key routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City, Bien Hoa and Long Thanh International Airport.

On May 11, the Dong Nai City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization issued a document to the Party Committee of the municipal People’s Committee and the advisory council on naming and renaming streets and public works, proposing names for several major roads in the city.

Under the proposal, Huong Lo 2 road, approximately 15 kilometer long running from National Highway 51 through Long Hung Ward to the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, is proposed to be named Nguyen Huu Canh Boulevard.

A riverside road along the Dong Nai River from Hoa An Bridge to Tan Trieu Ward, over five kilometers in length, is proposed to be named Truong Van Bang Street. Another riverside route along the Cai River, stretching 4.6 kilometers from Ha Huy Giap Street to Tran Quoc Toan Street, is proposed as Pham Hung Street.

In the central area of Tran Bien Ward, Branch 1 of the central axis road, 3.72 kilometers long, is proposed to be named Nguyen Van Linh Street. Branch 2 of this axis, 1.72 kilometers long from the roundabout connecting Branch 1 to the Buu Hoa Bridge area, is proposed to be named Minh Mang Street.

The T1 road, nearly four kilometers long and connecting to Long Thanh International Airport, has been proposed to be named Vo Van Kiet Street.

For routes connecting to Long Thanh International Airport, Road T1, nearly four kilometers long, is proposed to be named Vo Van Kiet Street, while Road T2, about 3.5 kilometers long, is proposed to be named Phan Van Khai Street.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong