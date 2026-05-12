Residents suffer from dust pollution at VND2.5 trillion industrial park project

Residents living near the Phu Xuan Industrial Park project in Cuor Dang Commune, Dak Lak Province, have voiced growing frustration in recent days over severe dust pollution caused by ongoing construction activities.

According to local residents, work on the industrial park began just over a week ago, with excavators, bulldozers, and heavy machinery continuously leveling large sections of land. Whenever strong winds blow, thick clouds of red dust sweep from the construction site into nearby residential areas, coating homes, trees, and surrounding roads.

Construction at the Phu Xuan Industrial Park project

Tam An, a resident of Tah Village whose home sits adjacent to the project area, said the family’s daily life had been heavily disrupted since construction started.

“Dust blows everywhere from morning until evening. If we leave the door open for even a few minutes, red dust covers the floor and household items, so we have to keep the house sealed all day,” she said. “Children and elderly people in the family have been coughing and feeling uncomfortable because of the dust. People support projects that promote economic development, but investors must take responsibility for environmental protection by covering construction areas and spraying water to suppress dust.”

Residents use tarpaulins to shield their homes from dust.

The pollution has not only affected daily life but also threatened agricultural production in the surrounding areas. Tran Thi Nhung, another resident of Cuor Dang Commune, said her family owns more than 5,000 square meters of coffee plantations bordering the construction site. Within days of the project’s launch, coffee leaves had become coated with layers of red dust, forcing the family to repeatedly spray water to clean the plants.

“If dust continues to accumulate on the leaves, it will affect the growth of the coffee trees,” she said. “We are now spending additional money every day pumping water to wash the garden. We hope the investor will quickly implement dust-control measures.”

Local residents have to spray water to clean dust off coffee trees.

At the site, dozens of construction vehicles were seen operating continuously to level the ground, while trucks transporting soil entered and exited the area without protective coverings. Because the inter-commune road surrounding the project is heavily used by local residents, passing vehicles, and strong winds regularly send dust swirling into the air, reducing visibility and creating hazardous traffic conditions.

During periods of intense heat, dust along the road becomes so dense that motorists are forced to slow down and wear tightly fitted masks to navigate safely. Some households living along the roadside have resorted to spraying water in front of their homes several times a day in an attempt to minimize the dust. However, residents say the situation has shown little improvement.

Dust from the project billows into the air, affecting road users.

Mr. Hoang Viet Cat, Chairman of the Cuor Dang Commune People’s Committee, confirmed that the project’s contractor had failed to implement proper covering measures, allowing dust to spread into residential areas. Local authorities have ordered a temporary suspension of construction activities and invited the Department of Construction and other relevant agencies to inspect the site.

Authorities have also required the contractor to fully comply with environmental protection commitments, including installing coverings and implementing effective dust-suppression measures to minimize impacts on nearby communities.

Coffee plants near the project site are covered in thick layers of dust.

The Phu Xuan Industrial Park project covers more than 313 hectares and carries a total investment of nearly VND2.477 trillion. The development is being implemented in three phases, with the first phase alone valued at more than VND800 billion. The project is expected to become a new industrial growth driver for Dak Lak Province and the Central Highlands region by attracting investment and creating jobs for local workers.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Thuy Doan