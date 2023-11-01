Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship gives VND200 mil to outstanding medical students

On October 31, at the SGGP Newspaper headquarters, the Board of Trustees of the Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship Fund hosted an awards ceremony to honor six exceptional students in the 2022-2023 academic year from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy Ho Chi Minh City and Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine. The total scholarship value amounted to VND200 million (US$8,000).

Speaking at the event, Ms. Bui Thi Hong Suong, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper, shared: "In addition to scholarships to support financially disadvantaged students, starting from 2023, the Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship Fund will earmark VND200 million annually to reward students who achieve excellent academic results at the end of each academic year with each scholarship ranging from VND20 million to VND50 million. We hope that, as they mature, these students will contribute to supporting and encouraging future generations through the Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship Fund."

Dr. Truong Thi Xuan Lieu, Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship Fund, extended her appreciation to the family of the Labor Hero and People's Doctor Doan Thuy Ba for their generous donation of VND100 million to aid medical students in need. Furthermore, with the assistance of Mr. Do Doan Tan, the son of Dr. Doan Thuy Ba, Trinity Vietnam Company Limited has agreed to partner with the fund in acknowledging exceptional medical students.