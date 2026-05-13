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Dong Nai, HCMC reach consensus on metro alignment connecting Long Thanh Airport

SGGP

On May 12, leaders of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee held a working session with agencies from Ho Chi Minh City to reach consensus on the metro alignment connecting Long Thanh Airport.

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Leaders of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee holds a working session with agencies from Ho Chi Minh City to reach consensus on the metro alignment connecting Long Thanh Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

On May 12, leaders of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee conducted a field survey and held a working session with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction and relevant agencies to receive reports on proposed alignments for the metro line connecting to Long Thanh Airport.

Accordingly, it is expected that three railway lines will be invested in, including the North–South high-speed railway, the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway, and the metro line extending from the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro line to the administrative center of Dong Nai Province and Long Thanh Airport.

For the North–South high-speed railway, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has issued a written agreement with the Railway Project Management Board under the Ministry of Construction regarding the alignment plan, station locations, and connection plans.

For the remaining two lines—the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh metro line and the metro extension from the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien line to the administrative center of Dong Nai Province and Long Thanh Airport—the relevant parties have basically reached consensus on the alignment plans for both projects for the section from National Highway 51 to the station area located within Long Thanh Airport.

The metro line extending the Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien metro to the administrative center of Dong Nai Province and Long Thanh Airport, implemented by the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee, has a preliminary total investment of over VND65,573 billion (US$2.5 billion) and a total length of approximately 44.6 km. The line is expected to reduce travel time from Long Thanh Airport to the center of Ho Chi Minh City to just over 30 minutes.

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Dong Nai Ho Chi Minh City Long Thanh Airport metro line metro alignment

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