Dong Thap, Ca Mau boost agricultural traceability digitalization

On May 12, the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province announced that in 2026, provincial functional units will pilot the application of a digital traceability system for agricultural products.

A durian export packaging facility in Cai Be, Dong Thap (Photo: SGGP)

The pilot will be implemented at at least one durian preliminary processing and packaging facility within the province.

Accordingly, provincial functional units in Dong Thap Province will conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of existing facilities and technical infrastructure conditions. The province will focus on upgrading information technology infrastructure to ensure the agricultural product traceability system operates stably and efficiently.

In addition, local authorities will coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment to refine regulations and establish unified data standards for traceability across the country.

According to Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Phuoc Thien, Dong Thap will implement specific targets to advance its agricultural traceability system during the 2027–2030 period.

The province aims to achieve 100 percent traceability coverage for export-oriented production areas and packing facilities that have been approved by importing countries. Full traceability will also be applied to large-scale livestock farms that meet eligibility requirements, as well as pangasius fish and brackish-water shrimp farming facilities; cage aquaculture systems that comply with food safety standards; and OCOP (One Commune One Product)-certified products rated 4 stars or higher.

The plan excludes community-based tourism services, ecotourism activities, and tourist destinations.

This strategic orientation is expected to standardize agricultural data management, affirm product quality, and enhance the competitiveness of the "Land of Lotus” agricultural products in the market.

By 2035, Dong Thap aims to achieve 100 percent traceability for all OCOP-certified agricultural products. Under this roadmap, all participating organizations and individuals will be trained to effectively use the traceability system. The province also seeks to ensure seamless connectivity with the national information portal.

On the same day, the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ca Mau Province announced that it has finalized the development of the province’s traceability information portal. The system has also been technically integrated with the national portal for product and goods traceability.

This integration is expected to enhance state management efficiency, improve transparency of product information, and ensure food quality and safety standards. It also contributes to increasing the value and competitiveness of local products.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ca Mau Province, the locality has recently supported the implementation of traceability systems for 104 agro-forestry and aquaculture products from 68 production and business establishments across the province.

In addition, more than 375,000 traceability stamps have been issued and affixed to product packaging. Among these, 100 products include local specialties, intellectual property-protected goods, and OCOP-certified products.

In the coming time, Ca Mau will continue to deploy, upgrade, and effectively operate the traceability system, ensuring comprehensive management of information along the supply chain. The province also plans to support at least 80 entities, including enterprises, cooperatives, and production and business establishments, to join the system.

At the same time, it will ensure that 100 percent of participating products are assigned QR codes with complete and regularly updated data.

By Ngoc Phuc, Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh