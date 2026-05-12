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Tay Ninh targets completion of HCMC Ring Road 4 site clearance by August 12

SGGP

Tay Ninh Province has launched a 90-day emulation campaign to accelerate compensation, resettlement and site clearance for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project, targeting completion by August 12.

On May 11, the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province issued a plan to launch a 90-day and night emulation drive, running from May 15 to August 12 this year, to complete compensation, support, resettlement and land clearance for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 project section passing through the province.

Under the plan, by June 30, 15 communes affected by the project are expected to complete land recovery and hand over at least 70 percent of the site area to contractors.

At the same time, they must finalize land surveys, prepare and approve compensation, support, and resettlement plans, and disburse payments to affected residents, reaching at least 70 percent completion.

vanh-dai-4-tphcm2-1667.jpg
Perspective of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4

By August 12, all site clearance work, including compensation and resettlement procedures, must be completed, ensuring the entire site is handed over to construction contractors on schedule.

For resettlement areas, relevant agencies are required to complete land recovery, site clearance, and handover for infrastructure construction by June 15.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong

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HCMC Ring Road 4 completion of site clearance Tay Ninh

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