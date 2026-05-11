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Dong Nai inspects 53 long-delayed projects

SGGPO

Authorities in Dong Nai are inspecting 53 delayed projects to tackle long-standing obstacles and speed up implementation.

On the morning of May 11, the Inspectorate of Dong Nai City announced inspection decisions for 53 projects facing difficulties and prolonged delays across the locality, in accordance with Plan No. 1158/KH-TTCP dated April 22, 2026, issued by the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam.

2026-02-02-08-28-13-045-1770019633161461933179-5551-5568.jpg
The Cai River riverside road project has been implemented by authorities in Dong Nai.

The projects subject to inspection mainly include residential areas, commercial housing developments, tourism projects and urban areas that have encountered long-standing obstacles and delays. These projects have not yet been subject to inspection conclusions, audits, investigations, or court rulings. The inspection period will last 30 days from the date the decisions were announced.

The inspections aim to examine and evaluate compliance with policies and laws during project implementation, while promptly identifying and proposing solutions to resolve obstacles and unlock resources tied up in prolonged stalled projects.

According to Chief Inspector Vo Thi Xuan Dao, the nationwide thematic inspection campaign is being conducted under the direction of Vietnam's Government Inspectorate. In Dong Nai, the initiative has received special attention from the city Party Committee and People’s Committee as part of efforts to implement central government policies aimed at removing obstacles for long-delayed projects, improving state management efficiency, and making better use of social resources.

By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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long-delayed projects Dong Nai Inspectorate of Dong Nai City

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