National

1,136 delegates attend 11th Vietnam Fatherland Front Congress

SGGPO

The 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front for the 2026-2031 term convened its preparatory session on the afternoon of May 11 in Hanoi.

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Delegates attend the Congress.

During the session, delegates voted to approve a 33-member Presidium to preside over the congress and a three-member Secretariat, while also adopting the congress agenda and working regulations.

On behalf of the Presidium, Ms. Le Thi Thuy, Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and President of the Vietnam Women’s Union, presented a report on delegates attending the congress.

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Delegates attend the congress.

According to the report, a total of 1,136 official delegates were convened for the 11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front. Of the total, 362 ex-officio delegates are members of the 10th-tenure Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, while 705 delegates were elected by provincial-level congresses and member organizations. Another 69 appointed delegates were nominated for first-time participation in the 11th-tenure Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

The delegate composition includes 381 women, accounting for 33.5 percent; 528 non-Party members, making up 46.4 percent; 274 ethnic minority delegates, or 24.1 percent; and 207 religious representatives, accounting for 18.2 percent.

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The Presidium of the Congress

The delegation also includes 17 overseas Vietnamese representatives, accounting for 1.6 percent of the total, and 157 business delegates, representing 13.8 percent. Meanwhile, 360 full-time Vietnam Fatherland Front officials make up 31.6 percent of the congress delegates.

On the same afternoon, delegates participated in discussions at five thematic centers focusing on key topics of the congress.

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By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

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11th National Congress of the Vietnam Fatherland Front 11th Vietnam Fatherland Front Congress Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front

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