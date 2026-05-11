National Highway 28B expansion in Lam Dong faces delays amid multiple obstacles

After missing several completion deadlines, the upgrade and expansion project for National Highway 28B remains unfinished, with many sections still dusty and under construction.

The upgrade and expansion project for National Highway 28B, a key route linking Phan Thiet and Da Lat with the Central Highlands, continues to face delays due to site clearance issues, difficult geology and rising construction costs.

On May 11, construction crews and heavy machinery were seen working continuously along the route to accelerate progress before the rainy season arrives. However, the section from Km0 to Km5 remains incomplete, with several stretches only covered with crushed stone and not yet asphalted. Drainage systems and embankments are also still under construction.

Dust from passing vehicles has affected residents living along the route, especially near the beginning of National Highway 28B, where many locals hope the project will be completed soon to improve travel conditions.

Many roadside sections remain unfinished and cluttered with construction materials. (Photo: SGGP/ Tien Thang)

A representative of Project Management Unit 5 under the Ministry of Construction said around five kilometers of the route has yet to receive asphalt concrete surfacing, mainly between Km0 and Km9 through Luong Son Commune. The biggest obstacle currently involves one case of construction obstruction despite the site having already been handed over and compensation decisions issued by authorities.

During the construction of the drainage system, local residents continued to oppose the work due to disagreements over the drainage outlet solution.

This is not a site clearance issue, but rather residents obstructing construction. The land is managed by the state, but the contractor has not yet been able to complete the drainage work, the representative said.

Local authorities are expected to organize measures to protect construction activities on May 12 in order to resolve the issue and reopen the entire route.

Project Management Unit 5 also said the Ministry of Construction has approved an extension for package XD02 until June 30 this year. Investors have also proposed extending package XD01 to the same deadline, with the immediate goal of substantially completing major items by the end of June.

However, due to rising prices of construction materials and fuel, unfavorable weather, landslide treatment requirements, and geological difficulties, the overall project completion timeline has been adjusted to September 2026.

The National Highway 28B upgrade project spans approximately 68 kilometers with a total investment of more than VND1.435 trillion (US$55 million). The route passes through Luong Son, Song Luy, Phan Son,and Dai Ninh Pass, serving as a strategic connection between the South Central Coast and the Central Highlands, especially while Lien Khuong Airport is closed for upgrades.

So far, the overall project has reached about 83 percent completion, with construction value estimated at VND924 billion (US$35 million) out of VND1.109 trillion (US$42.2 million) for the two main construction packages.

Roadbed construction has reached 99 percent completion, crushed stone base layers 98 percent, and asphalt paving has been completed on 61.4 kilometers of roadway. Only around 5.1 kilometers remain under localized construction, mainly under package XD01.

Regarding structures, 197 out of 199 drainage culverts have been completed, 10 out of 11 bridges are basically finished, and five out of six viaducts have been opened to traffic. Contractors are currently focusing on resolving remaining site issues and completing foundation work for the final two pillars of Viaduct No. 4 to bring the project to completion.

>>> Below are some photos from unfinished sites.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong