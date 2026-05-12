Tay Ninh to build general hospital worth over VND2.25 trillion

The People’s Council of Tay Ninh approved the investment policy for the construction of a new Tay Ninh General Hospital project with a total investment capital of more than VND2.37 trillion (US$90 million).

Design of new Tay Ninh General Hospital

On the morning of May 12, at its second session, the People’s Council of Tay Ninh Province approved a resolution endorsing the investment policy for the construction of a new Tay Ninh General Hospital project, with a total investment capital of more than VND2.37 trillion (US$90 million) sourced from the provincial budget.

According to the resolution, the project will be built in Ninh Thanh Ward in line with the standards of a Grade-I general hospital, aiming to establish a modern, high-quality healthcare environment capable of meeting the growing demand for medical examination and treatment among residents, while also addressing the current overcrowding situation.

The new hospital will have a capacity of 1,000 inpatient beds and a total construction floor area of approximately 96,900 square meters. In addition to providing medical examination and treatment services, the hospital will serve as a hub for training healthcare personnel, conducting scientific research, providing professional and technical guidance to lower-level healthcare facilities, disease prevention, and international cooperation.

The project includes several components, namely the construction of new hospital facilities; compensation, support, resettlement, and site clearance; as well as the relocation of equipment from the existing Tay Ninh General Hospital to the new facility.

Delegates of the People’s Council of Tay Ninh vote to pass the resolution approving the investment policy for the Tay Ninh General Hospital project. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the approved plan, the project will be divided into three independent sub-projects. Specifically, the compensation, support, resettlement, and site clearance subproject will require an estimated investment of approximately VND95.5 billion; the hospital construction subproject, VND2.25 trillion; and the equipment relocation subproject around VND20 billion.

Preparatory work for the investment project is expected to be carried out in 2026, while capital allocation for construction implementation is scheduled for the 2027-2032 period. The hospital’s architectural design will be selected through a design competition in accordance with regulations to choose a suitable, modern, and synchronized design plan.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh