Tay Ninh agrees to let HCMC serve as investor for several key transport projects

The People’s Council of Tay Ninh Province had agreed to allow Ho Chi Minh City to act as the governing body for the implementation of several key transport infrastructure projects connecting the two localities.

The construction of National Highway 50B, from Pham Hung Street to the border with Tay Ninh Province, is among the key projects for which Tay Ninh Province has agreed to let Ho Chi Minh City serve as the governing body. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the representative of the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province on May 12, the projects include the construction of National Highway 50B, the East–West arterial route, or the extension of Vo Van Kiet Boulevard, Rach Doi Bridge, and the route and bridge connection No. 1 on National Highway 56B.

Specifically, the National Highway 50B construction project, stretching from Pham Hung Street to the border with Tay Ninh Province, includes the construction of the new Can Giuoc Bridge and about 900m of roadway within Tay Ninh Province. The route is approximately 10.6 km long, passing through Nha Be, Binh Hung, and Hung Long communes of Ho Chi Minh City and Can Giuoc Commune of Tay Ninh Province. The project is planned with a 40m-wide cross-section, featuring six lanes, with a total estimated investment capital of around VND5.8 trillion (US$220.3 million).

The East–West arterial road project, or the extension of Vo Van Kiet Boulevard from National Highway 1 to the border with Tay Ninh Province, has a total length of approximately 15.1 km. The starting point is at the Tan Kien intersection in Tan Nhut Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, while the endpoint connects to the Hai Son–Tan Do road in Duc Hoa Commune, Tay Ninh Province.

The project also includes the construction of the new Kenh Xang Nho Bridge within Tay Ninh Province. The route is planned with a 60 m-wide cross-section and a full scale of 10 lanes, with Phase 1 investing in six lanes. The total estimated investment for the completed project is around VND19.808 trillion (US$752 million), including approximately VND15.975 trillion (US$606.6 million) for Phase 1.

Delegates of the People’s Council of Tay Ninh Province approve the policy allowing Ho Chi Minh City to act as the governing body for multiple key transport projects connecting the two localities. (Photo: SGGP)

Tay Ninh Province has also agreed to allow Ho Chi Minh City to act as the governing body for the Rach Doi Bridge construction project, which includes a bridge spanning the Rach Doi River and approach roads on the Tay Ninh side.

The project is designed with six lanes, featuring a bridge approximately 475m long and approach roads stretching nearly 2.8km in total length. The total estimated investment capital is around VND3.082 trillion (US$117 million).

In addition, the Route and Bridge Connection No. 1 project on National Highway 56B will also be implemented by Ho Chi Minh City. The project spans the Saigon River, linking Dau Tieng Commune of Ho Chi Minh City with Hung Thuan Commune of Tay Ninh Province.

Under the design plan, the bridge will feature four lanes for motor vehicles and two lanes for non-motorized vehicles. The total length of the route is approximately 1.3km, with total investment capital estimated at more than VND912 billion (US$34.7 million).

The agreement allowing Ho Chi Minh City to serve as the governing body for multiple projects is expected to facilitate coordination and mobilization of investment resources, contributing to the completion of the inter-regional transport network between Ho Chi Minh City and Tay Ninh Province, while promoting socio-economic development in the Southern region.

By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh