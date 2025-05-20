Weather

Torrential rains predicted to drench Central Highlands, Southern region

Various places across Ho Chi Minh City are forecast to experience thunderstorms, with localized heavy rainfalls on the afternoon and evening of May 20.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the Central Highlands and Southern regions will continue to see sunny weather during the day, and the high potential of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and the evening of May 20.

During the thunderstorm, rainfall is anticipated to range from 10mm to over 50mm.

The meteorological agency indicated that rainfall will be localized and a risk of flash floods and landslides may occur in mountainous areas, while low-lying and urban areas in the Southern region may experience waterlogging due to the large volume of stagnant rainwater.

The agency also warned of the potential for extreme weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds and lightning during the heavy rainy spell.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

