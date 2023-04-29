Torrential rains cover much of Northern region

Rains covered large parts of the Northern region in the early morning, falling on the death anniversary of Hung Kings.

It was raining so heavily while a lot of people were returning to their hometowns and flocking to tourist sites for their journey in a five-day holiday.

The torrential rains were recorded in the provinces and cities of Lang Son, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Kan, Hanoi, Vinh Phuc, Hoa Binh, Ha Nam and Ninh Binh.

As for the capital city of Hanoi, some places were submerged after a heavy rain

According to folklore, downpours occur in the Northern region on the death anniversary of Hung Kings every year showing a good sign as well as bringing the source of water for humans and animals.

The meteorologists said that this is the heaviest rainfall since the beginning of the year after several months of dry and sweltering climate.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that from 10 p.m. on April 28 to this morning, the Northern mountainous localities of Yen Bai and Lai Chau experienced moderate rainfalls of up to 70 mm.

It is forecast that much of the Northern region and North- Central region will see thundery rains along with risks of hails today.

Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are forecast to remain in scorching temperatures, but milder than previous days.