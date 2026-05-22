Toll operations on HCMC–Long Thanh Expressway to start from May 24

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has requested relevant agencies to implement a toll collection plan on Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh Expressway and organize traffic connections to facilitate operations on Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway from May 24.

Under the plan, Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) will coordinate with Electronic Toll Collection Company Limited (VETC) and Vietnam Digital Traffic Joint Stock Company (VDTC) to operate toll collection on the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway.

For vehicles without entry data, manual OTC (Over the Counter) transactions will be created. For vehicles with entry information but without exit data after three hours, tolls will be calculated and collected based on the exit point connected to the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway interchange.

The Department for Roads of Vietnam requested that the toll collection plan be officially implemented from May 24. The VEC is also required to organize traffic guidance and arrange separate exit toll lanes for vehicles entering from the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

In addition, the VEC has been instructed to strengthen staffing at toll plazas in order to promptly assist drivers encountering problems during toll transactions, while coordinating inspections and handling abnormal transactions to minimize traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, the VETC and the VDTC are expected to coordinate closely in creating OTC transactions, conducting post-checks, reconciliation, and toll collection in accordance with the approved tolling scheme.

According to the plan, if relevant units have completed all verification procedures but still lack sufficient data to accurately determine a vehicle’s route, or if vehicle owners refuse to cooperate during verification and toll recovery processes, toll service providers will continue monitoring and coordinate with authorities to recover fees in accordance with regulations.

Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh- Dau Giay Expressway

Previously, on May 18, Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway section passing through Dong Nai City was temporarily opened to traffic at the Vo Nguyen Giap interchange, allowing synchronized operation along the nearly 54-kilometer route.

However, under the temporary traffic plan, the Bung Mon interchange in Long Thanh Ward was closed to avoid conflicts with high-speed traffic flows, causing drivers to spend more time accessing the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway.

Authorities in Dong Nai City later proposed temporarily opening the interchange connecting the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway, the T2 route, and the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway to improve traffic connectivity.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong