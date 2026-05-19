Component Project 1 of Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway opens to public traffic

The 16km main route of Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, passing through Dong Nai City, was officially opened to traffic on the afternoon of May 18.

Vehicles enter the section of Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

It helps enable synchronized circulation with component projects 2 and 3, which had previously been put into operation.

At around 6 p.m. the same day, the first vehicles began traveling on the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway section. According to observations, before the route was opened, long lines of passenger cars had already queued up, waiting to travel along the entire expressway to reach the coastal area of Vung Tau.

Mr. Pham Thanh Nghia, a resident of Lam Dong Province, shared that he frequently travels from Bien Hoa to Vung Tau and had been eagerly awaiting the completion and full opening of this expressway component project, which helps reduce travel time and costs compared to using National Highway 51 as before.

Mr. Nguyen Van Vinh, a resident of Phuoc Tan Ward, Dong Nai City, expressed his excitement. His home is near the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, and he has witnessed the construction process since the early days. He is very delighted when the main route has been opened to traffic, connecting industrial parks in the area with the coastal area of Vung Tau.

According to Mr. Dinh Tien Hai, Director of the Dong Nai City Construction Investment Project Management Board, the project investor, during the initial operation phase, only passenger cars with fewer than nine seats will be permitted to travel on the expressway, in line with Component Projects 2 and 3. Other types of vehicles have not yet been allowed to use the route. The temporary operating speed limits are set at a maximum of 80 kilometers per hour and a minimum of 60 kilometers per hour.

With the opening of Component Project 1, the nearly 54km main route of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway has now been fully put into operation.

The 16km main route of Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, passing through Dong Nai City, is opened to traffic, enabling synchronized circulation with Component Projects 2 and 3, which had previously been put into operation. (Photo: SGGP)

Traffic signs directing vehicles onto the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway from Vo Nguyen Giap Street (Photo: SGGP)

Related News Component Project 1 of Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway to open before May 18

By Xuan Trung - Translated by Kim Khanh