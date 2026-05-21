Top leader’s letter on Traditional Day on Natural Disaster Prevention

The leader extended his warm regards and best wishes to compatriots, soldiers, forces engaged in natural disaster prevention and control, as well as collectives and individuals who have always stood alongside efforts to ensure the people' safety.

Party General Secretary To Lam and officials visit residents affected by prolonged heavy rains and flooding in Hue city in November 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has delivered a letter on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day on Natural Disaster Prevention (May 22, 1946–2026).

The Vietnam News Agency respectfully introduces the translation of the letter.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Traditional Day on Natural Disaster Prevention (May 22, 1946–2026), I would like to extend my warm regards and best wishes to compatriots, soldiers, and forces engaged in natural disaster prevention and control, as well as collectives and individuals who have always stood alongside efforts to ensure the people's safety.

Vietnam is a country frequently and severely affected by natural disasters. However, throughout the course of national construction and defense, such challenges have forged the Vietnamese spirit—compassion in adversity, solidarity in hardship, resilience in the face of loss, and a constant determination to overcome difficulties together in order to build a better life.

Over the past 80 years, since President Ho Chi Minh signed Decree No. 70/SL establishing the Central Committee for Dyke Protection, the disaster prevention and control work has been continuously improved, making important contributions to protecting people's lives and property and ensuring their safety and well-being. Under the leadership of the Party and the management of the State, all-level authorities, sectors, armed forces, officials, experts, and people nationwide have braved dangers to proactively prevent and respond to, conduct search and rescue, and recover from natural disasters. These significant contributions have always been highly valued and recognized by the Party, the State, and the people.

In the context of climate change, extreme weather, and increasingly complex natural disasters, I call on Party committees, authorities, localities, and the entire society to continue upholding the tradition of solidarity, enhancing responsibility, renewing mindset, improving risk governance capacity, applying science and technology, strengthening the civil defense system, improving forecasting and early warning, and proactively preventing and effectively responding to natural disasters towards building a safe, compassionate, and resilient community for a sustainably developing Vietnam.

I firmly believe that, by upholding the glorious 80-year tradition, the spirit of solidarity, and the resilience of the nation, our country’s natural disaster prevention and control efforts will become increasingly effective, helping to minimize losses, enhance community resilience, maintain social stability, and firmly build and safeguard the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

I would like to extend my best wishes to compatriots, comrades, soldiers, and those engaged in disaster prevention and control for good health, happiness, and safety. I hope that you will continue to uphold a strong sense of responsibility, remain devoted to the people, and excellently fulfill the noble tasks entrusted by the Party, the State, and the people.

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