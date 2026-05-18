An Giang must pursue balanced economic and environmental development

On May 17, the People’s Committee of An Giang Province held the 2026 Planning and Investment Promotion Announcement Conference under the theme “An Giang – New Space, New Vision, New Success” in Phu Quoc Special Zone.

Party and State leaders, former Party and State leaders, and leaders of An Giang Province attend the conference.

Attending the conference were Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies; and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, along with 500 delegates, including current and former leaders of the Party and State, representatives of ministries, sectors, and international organizations.

Addressing the conference, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc emphasized that the event provided An Giang with an opportunity to affirm its new development vision, expand its development space, create new growth drivers, and strongly attract investment resources.

Leaders of An Giang Province present investment policy approval decisions and investment registration certificates to enterprises.

The provincial master plan has established a chain of linkages among key urban centers such as Phu Quoc, Rach Gia, Ha Tien, Chau Doc, and Long Xuyen, while also connecting coastal economic corridors, the Mekong economic corridor, and the Mekong Delta region.

He stressed that An Giang cannot develop in isolation but must be positioned within the broader framework of regional connectivity and the national development strategy. The identification of growth models and orientations for spearhead economic sectors should be based on close linkages with Ho Chi Minh City and the southeastern provinces while proactively promoting international integration, expanding trade, attracting investment and tourism, and enhancing cultural exchanges.

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc sspeaks at the ceremony.

Delegates attend the conference.



To translate the master plan and development objectives into reality, Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc requested An Giang to focus on several key tasks, including prioritizing resources for projects serving APEC 2027 with a long-term development vision and building a contingent of capable and dedicated officials to fulfill the province’s new development goals.

At the same time, the province must take decisive measures to remove bottlenecks related to infrastructure, human resources, administrative procedures, and the business and investment environment, while accelerating digital transformation, innovation, and the effectiveness of public administration.

The Standing Deputy Prime Minister also stressed that An Giang should prioritize the development of sectors with competitive advantages, such as high-tech agriculture, fisheries, logistics, tourism, accommodation services, and trade. The province should also foster new growth drivers, including the marine economy, clean energy, finance, real estate, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence.

He underscored that development must be rapid yet sustainable, ensuring harmony between economic growth and environmental protection, while safeguarding national defense and security and improving people’s living standards.

By Tam Chi – Translated by Kim Khanh