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Hue holds memorial, burial service for Vietnamese martyrs returned from Laos

SGGPO

A solemn memorial and burial ceremony was held on the morning of May 22 for eight Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives on the battlefields of neighboring Laos.

The ceremony was solemnly organized by the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hue City.

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The memorial and burial ceremony for eight martyrs was held at Hue City Martyrs' Cemetery.

The remains of these eight martyrs were successfully located and exhumed over the past seven months from various villages across Laos. This sacred mission was carried out by Search Team 192, operating under the Military Command of Hue City.

In a deeply respectful and solemn atmosphere, Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Thanh, along with other delegates, bowed their heads to express their deep gratitude to the fallen heroes.

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The remains of the fallen soldiers were laid to rest at the Hue City Martyrs' Cemetery.

At the ceremony, leaders also extended their deepest gratitude to the relatives and families of the martyrs, wounded and sick veterans, and those who have contributed to the nation.

Following the memorial service, the remains of the fallen soldiers were laid to rest at the Hue City Martyrs' Cemetery.

By Van Thang — Translated by Huyen Huong

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Hue City Martyrs' Cemetery memorial service burial service Vietnamese martyrs Military Command of Hue City

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