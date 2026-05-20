Duc Trong Commune planned as new administrative center of Lam Dong Province

Under the long-term master plan, Duc Trong Commune is envisioned to become the new administrative and political center of Lam Dong Province.

Lien Khuong International Airport in Duc Trong Commune, Lam Dong Province (Photo: SGGP)

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province has issued a decision approving the general planning mission for Duc Trong Commune. Under the long-term development orientation, the commune is envisioned to become the new administrative and political center of Lam Dong Province, covering an area of 148.7 square kilometers, corresponding to the current boundaries of Duc Trong Commune.

The People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province has assigned the People’s Committee of Duc Trong Commune to prepare the master plan. The provincial Department of Construction will subsequently conduct an appraisal before submitting it to the provincial People’s Committee for approval. The planning process is scheduled for implementation in the second quarter of 2026.

Under the development orientation, Duc Trong Commune will serve as an international trade gateway and a strategic transportation hub, while also becoming the administrative and political center of Lam Dong Province. The commune is expected to develop into an integrated administrative urban area and core urban center, functioning as an international gateway for the Central Highlands region and the country as a whole.

National Highway 20 runs through Duc Trong Commune, Lam Dong Province. (Photo: SGGP)

In the short-term vision through 2030, Duc Trong Commune aims for the entire commune to attain Class-III urban status at the ward level by 2030. Duc Trong Commune will prioritize the development of infrastructure systems, increase occupancy rates in industrial parks, and synchronize centralized waste collection and treatment systems.

In the long-term vision toward 2050, Duc Trong Commune is expected to become the core urban center of the region, serving as a key growth driver for regional development. At the same time, the commune will be developed into the administrative and political center of Lam Dong Province in tandem with the development of a modern administrative urban area, thereby creating new momentum for the overall development of the Duc Trong urban area and neighboring localities such as Tan Hoi and Ninh Gia.

In addition, the Duc Trong Commune area is planned to develop into a center for research, product development, services, and technological innovation (R&D), with a focus on biotechnology and the deep processing of agricultural products, medicinal herbs, cosmetics, and related industries.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh