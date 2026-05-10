Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway component project 1 ready for opening

As reported, component project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway has been largely completed and is entering the final stages before opening to traffic in synchronization with component projects 2 and 3 along the 54-kilometer long expressway.
Earlier, Chairman of the Dong Nai City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut inspected the construction site and requested that the 16-kilometer-long section of component project 1 be put into operation before May 18.
Under the planned traffic scheme, residents traveling from downtown Dong Nai City will head to National Highway 51, turn onto Vo Nguyen Giap Road, the Bien Hoa bypass route, and then access the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.
From there, vehicles can continue along the 16-kilometer-long expressway section to merge onto the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway or travel toward Vung Tau and Ho Chi Minh City.
Currently, acceptance procedures, project evaluations and operational plans are being urgently finalized by the investor, the Dong Nai City Construction Investment Project Management Board.
Detailed traffic guidance for vehicles traveling from downtown Dong Nai City and Ho Chi Minh City onto the expressway will also be announced soon.
>>Below are some photos from the expressway.