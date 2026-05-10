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Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway component project 1 ready for opening

SGGPO

Component project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway is nearing completion and expected to open to traffic before May 18.

As reported, component project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway has been largely completed and is entering the final stages before opening to traffic in synchronization with component projects 2 and 3 along the 54-kilometer long expressway.

Earlier, Chairman of the Dong Nai City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut inspected the construction site and requested that the 16-kilometer-long section of component project 1 be put into operation before May 18.

Under the planned traffic scheme, residents traveling from downtown Dong Nai City will head to National Highway 51, turn onto Vo Nguyen Giap Road, the Bien Hoa bypass route, and then access the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.

From there, vehicles can continue along the 16-kilometer-long expressway section to merge onto the Ho Chi Minh City – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway or travel toward Vung Tau and Ho Chi Minh City.

Currently, acceptance procedures, project evaluations and operational plans are being urgently finalized by the investor, the Dong Nai City Construction Investment Project Management Board.

Detailed traffic guidance for vehicles traveling from downtown Dong Nai City and Ho Chi Minh City onto the expressway will also be announced soon.

>>Below are some photos from the expressway.

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Overview of the starting point of component project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, connecting downtown Dong Nai City with the National Highway 56 interchange
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Vehicles traveling from downtown Dong Nai City and Ho Chi Minh City will pass through the Vo Nguyen Giap interchange before entering the expressway.
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Anti-glare barriers are installed on the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.
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Staff inspects completed construction documents and project items.
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Workers complete the installation of traffic signs on component project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway.
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By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

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