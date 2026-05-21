Rockslide kills 3 people in Thanh Hoa Province

At noon on May 21, Mr. Pham Minh Vu, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cam Tu Commune, Thanh Hoa Province said that earlier the same morning, authorities had found the bodies of two missing victims in the serious landslide.

Previously, one person was reported dead in the deadly rockslide at a stone quarry in the commune, and two others were reported missing.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on May 20 at the foot of a mountain inside a quarry operated by Anh Tuan Company Limited in Cam Tu Commune. At the time of the collapse, three workers from Lao Cai Province were working in the area when they were buried by falling rocks and soil.

The scene of the rockslide at the stone quarry in Thanh Hoa Province (Photo: Thanh Hoa Provincial Public Security Department)

The victims were identified as L.V.T., born in 1986; L.V.Q., born in 1989; and N.V.N., born in 1988. Authorities said that one worker died while being transported to the hospital, while the remaining two victims went missing.

Officials warned that the quarry area continues to face a high risk of additional landslides, creating dangerous conditions for rescue teams operating at the scene.

Immediately after the incident, Mr. Cao Van Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Thanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, arrived at the site alongside emergency response agencies to direct rescue operations and oversee safety measures. Local authorities also visited and provided support to the victims’ families.

On the night of May 20, the Chairman of the Thanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee issued an urgent directive ordering agencies to accelerate rescue work and investigate the cause of the accident.

Thanh Hoa provincial leaders and relevant authorities directly oversee rescue efforts at the disaster site. (Photo: Thanh Hoa Provincial Public Security Department)

Provincial police were instructed to coordinate with relevant authorities to search for the missing workers while ensuring absolute safety for rescue personnel. Authorities were also ordered to investigate potential violations and strictly handle any organizations or individuals found responsible under the law.

The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with conducting a comprehensive inspection of the quarry’s compliance with regulations related to mineral extraction, labor safety, and environmental protection. Inspection results must be reported to provincial leaders before May 30.

Firefighters and rescue forces from the Thanh Hoa Provincial Public Security Department conduct overnight search and rescue operations at the scene. (Photo: Thanh Hoa Provincial Public Security Department)

Meanwhile, Cam Tu Commune authorities were instructed to protect the accident scene, assist rescue operations, support the victims’ families, and strengthen oversight of mining activities in the area.

Authorities also required Anh Tuan Company Limited to cooperate with rescue forces, fulfill responsibilities toward the victims and their families, and review all mining and labor safety procedures to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

Rescue forces are carrying out search and rescue operations at the scene in the morning on May 21. (Photo: Thanh Hoa Police)

By Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong