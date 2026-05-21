Rockslide kills 3 people in Thanh Hoa Province

Previously, one person was reported dead in the deadly rockslide at a stone quarry in the commune, and two others were reported missing.
According to initial reports, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. on May 20 at the foot of a mountain inside a quarry operated by Anh Tuan Company Limited in Cam Tu Commune. At the time of the collapse, three workers from Lao Cai Province were working in the area when they were buried by falling rocks and soil.
The victims were identified as L.V.T., born in 1986; L.V.Q., born in 1989; and N.V.N., born in 1988. Authorities said that one worker died while being transported to the hospital, while the remaining two victims went missing.
Officials warned that the quarry area continues to face a high risk of additional landslides, creating dangerous conditions for rescue teams operating at the scene.
Immediately after the incident, Mr. Cao Van Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Thanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee, arrived at the site alongside emergency response agencies to direct rescue operations and oversee safety measures. Local authorities also visited and provided support to the victims’ families.
On the night of May 20, the Chairman of the Thanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee issued an urgent directive ordering agencies to accelerate rescue work and investigate the cause of the accident.
Provincial police were instructed to coordinate with relevant authorities to search for the missing workers while ensuring absolute safety for rescue personnel. Authorities were also ordered to investigate potential violations and strictly handle any organizations or individuals found responsible under the law.
The provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with conducting a comprehensive inspection of the quarry’s compliance with regulations related to mineral extraction, labor safety, and environmental protection. Inspection results must be reported to provincial leaders before May 30.
Meanwhile, Cam Tu Commune authorities were instructed to protect the accident scene, assist rescue operations, support the victims’ families, and strengthen oversight of mining activities in the area.
Authorities also required Anh Tuan Company Limited to cooperate with rescue forces, fulfill responsibilities toward the victims and their families, and review all mining and labor safety procedures to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.