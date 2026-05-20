Vietnam tightens oversight of overseas tours

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has issued a document to international travel service businesses, requesting stricter management of outbound tour operations to prevent the abuse of tourism activities for improper exit purposes.

The night market in Taiwan (China) is among the favorite destinations of Vietnamese tourists. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the tourism authority, outbound travel activities have continued to grow strongly in recent years, contributing to the promotion of international exchanges and providing Vietnamese citizens with greater opportunities for travel, learning, and cultural experiences.

However, alongside these positive developments, several cases have emerged in which individuals have taken advantage of tourist travel as a means to leave the country for improper purposes before remaining abroad for illegal residence or employment. This situation not only affects the legitimate rights and interests of travelers but also negatively impacts the reputation of travel enterprises and the image of Vietnam’s tourism industry.

In response to this situation, the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism has requested international travel service businesses to strictly comply with regulations on tourism, immigration, and other relevant legal provisions.

Travel enterprises are required to organize tours strictly within the scope of their licensed operations, ensure that trips are conducted in accordance with the purposes stated in the registered travel itineraries, and fully comply with all current regulations.

In addition, travel enterprises are required to strengthen the management of tourists before, during, and after their trips. The verification of customer information, as well as the management of dossiers, contracts, and tour itineraries, must be carried out strictly and transparently in order to promptly detect unusual signs or risks of tourism activities being exploited for improper exit purposes.

Travel businesses are strictly prohibited from organizing, brokering, facilitating, or concealing violations of the law, including illegal residence or employment abroad.

In cases where incidents involving Vietnamese citizens arise overseas, enterprises must proactively coordinate with Vietnamese representative missions abroad and relevant local authorities to ensure timely handling. At the same time, they are required to report such cases to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and other relevant agencies for coordinated monitoring and resolution in accordance with regulations.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh