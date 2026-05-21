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Construction accelerates on key roads connecting to Long Thanh airport

SGGPO

Construction units are ramping up work on Roads 25B and 25C in Nhon Trach Ward, Dong Nai City, as authorities push to complete critical transport links connecting directly to Long Thanh International Airport by the end of June 2026.

Construction activities are being intensified on Road 25B (Ton Duc Thang) and Road 25C (Nguyen Ai Quoc) in Dong Nai City, two key infrastructure projects designed to improve connectivity to Long Thanh International Airport.

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Construction vehicles continue paving and compacting Road 25C leading toward Gate No. 1 of Long Thanh International Airport.

At the Road 25C construction site, multiple work fronts have been expanded, with heavy machinery carrying out land leveling and road compaction near the direct connection to Long Thanh airport’s Gate No. 1. Contractors have arranged additional work shifts and overtime crews to maximize progress during favorable weather conditions.

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Project personnel closely monitor and supervise construction teams to accelerate progress on Road 25C.

Mr. Truong Quang Huy, an engineer overseeing on-site operations, said that construction teams are focusing on completing sections where land clearance has already been finalized. Equipment and manpower have also been increased, with some areas operating nearly ten construction vehicles and machines simultaneously to accelerate progress.

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From the endpoint of Road 25C, it takes approximately four kilometers to travel directly to Gate No. 1 of Long Thanh International Airport.
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The Road 25B upgrade and expansion project is still facing land clearance obstacles at several locations.

According to Mr. Nguyen Tan Phat, chief commander of the Road 25B project, roadbed and pavement construction has reached around 70 percent completion, while the overall project has achieved approximately 45 percent of the contracted workload. The main components are targeted for completion by June 30, after which road markings and traffic signage will be installed before the route is officially opened to traffic.

The 25C project section stretching from National Highway 51 to Huong Lo 19 is 2.65 kilometers long. It is planned with a complete cross-section width of 100 meters and a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour. In its first phase, the route is being built with a 45-meter-wide cross-section and a total investment exceeding VND647 billion (US$25 million).

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Construction work is progressing rapidly on sections of Road 25B where land clearance has already been completed.

Meanwhile, construction on the Road 25B upgrade project, which spans more than 9.2 kilometers from Nhon Trach to National Highway 51, is also being accelerated. However, unresolved land clearance issues remain a major obstacle affecting the project schedule.

Road 25B is planned with an 80-meter-wide cross-section, including dual main carriageways, parallel roads on both sides, and central median systems. Total investment for the project exceeds VND1.493 trillion (US$57 million), including land clearance costs.

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Construction continues on Road 25B, a key route connecting to Long Thanh International Airport.

Earlier, on April 21, 2026, Nguyen Van Ut, Deputy Secretary of the Dong Nai Party Committee and Chairman of Dong Nai People’s Committee, inspected both projects and emphasized that they are among the locality’s most important infrastructure developments supporting Long Thanh International Airport connectivity. Dong Nai authorities have committed to the Government that the projects will be completed by the end of June 2026.

Chairman Nguyen Van Ut instructed the Dong Nai Construction Investment Project Management Board to urge contractors to speed up construction while ensuring project quality standards are maintained.

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Multiple construction teams and work fronts have been expanded to keep the Road 25C project on track.
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From the endpoint of Road 25C, travelers can drive approximately four kilometers directly to Gate No. 1 of Long Thanh Airport.
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An overview of Road 25C, where construction work is being accelerated to meet the project schedule.
By Xuan Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

roads connecting to Long Thanh airport Dong Nai City Nhon Trach Ward Road 25B (Ton Duc Thang) Road 25C (Nguyen Ai Quoc) construction site

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