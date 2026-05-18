National Assembly Chairman urges renovation in leadership, working style

At the working session between NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man and standing members of the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man called for renovation in leadership, direction, management and working style while chairing a working session with standing members of the NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs in Hanoi on May 18 to direct key tasks for 2026 and the 2026–2031 term.

He stressed the need to lift the caliber of officials and civil servants through enhanced training, keep streamlining organisational structures, assign responsibilities more effectively under the principle of "one person, multiple tasks", maximise each staffer’s strengths, stay closely attuned to realities, and feeding timely recommendations into the NA’s major policy decisions.

Reviewing 10 draft laws, resolutions, ordinances for 2026

The NA's Committee for Cultural and Social Affairs has moved fast to reshuffle its organisation after the 14th National Party Congress and the election of deputies to the 16th NA, updating its work agenda to match new directives set out in the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and the first Congress of the NA Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 term.

Notably, it cleared every legislative task assigned for the 2021–2026 term, including several complex draft laws with broad social impact such as the Law on Teachers, the Press Law, the Law on Social Insurance and the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment. At the 16th NA’s first session, it steered three draft laws and resolutions to passage with overwhelming majorities.

The committee also worked urgently with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to turn the Politburo’s Resolution 80-NQ/TW into law while submitting a resolution on Vietnamese cultural development to the legislature.

For 2026, the committee will take the lead in reviewing seven draft laws and resolutions on the legislative agenda, plus three additional bills and ordinances proposed by the Government.

On oversight and field surveys, the committee’s standing members will propose a thematic supervision in 2027 concerning the enforcement of social insurance policies and laws during the 2021–2026 period. It will dispatch a team to Bac Ninh province to examine policy and law compliance in areas under its remit. Further tasks include supervising national target programmes and convening explanatory sessions on teacher policy enforcement and other pressing issues arising from practical requirements.

New mindset, new outcomes

Chairman Man pointed to the Party and State’s breakthrough cultural policies, arguing they demand new approaches, mindset, actions, greater decisiveness and concrete outcomes. He ordered the committee to continue thoroughly studying and following the Party's major directions, including those for sectors under its management set out in documents of the 14th National Party Congress, the first Congress of the NA’s Party Organisation and the first Congress of the committee’s Party Organisation for the 2025–2030 term.

On legislation, he requested the committee to deeply absorb and effectively follow the Politburo’s Resolution 66-NQ/TW, which aims to overhaul law making and enforcement to meet the requirements of the new era.

Recalling Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s direction to “go to the grassroots, listen fully, speak the truth, make recommendations to the right authorities and follow through to the end,” the top lawmaker asked the committee to deliver “substantive oversight” through regular, practical, effective supervision, with clear accountability and tougher post-supervision monitoring.

He expected the committee to pioneer digital transformation, database digitisation and AI adoption in its own operations. It must also strengthen Party building work, especially political and ideological work, while deepening substantive and effective coordination both internally and with relevant agencies, the NA Chairman added.

VNA