Tens of thousands of vehicles use Bien Hoa -Vung Tau Expressway in first 10 days

According to the operating unit’s statistics, tens of thousands of vehicles traveled on the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway during its first 10 days of operation.

Smooth traffic flow and convenient travel (Photo: SGGP)

On May 9, after 10 days of operation, the expressway section from the Long Thanh Interchange in Dong Nai to the National Highway 56 Interchange in Ho Chi Minh City has been operating stably and initially demonstrating its effectiveness, recording tens of thousands of vehicle movements.

Traffic volume has remained manageable and relatively evenly distributed, with no localized congestion reported at expressway entry and exit points.

According to statistics released by the operating unit, from April 29 to May 9, nearly 50,000 vehicles traveled on the section from Ba Ria-Vung Tau to Dong Nai alone. During the April 30 and May 1 holiday, traffic volume reached approximately 6,000-7,000 vehicles per day.

Travel time from Long Thanh to Ba Ria reduces to around 30 minutes (Photo: SGGP)

In the opposite direction, from Dong Nai to Ba Ria-Vung Tau, traffic volume also reached tens of thousands of vehicles, indicating that travel demand on the route has gradually increased since the temporary operation began.

Vehicles traveling on the expressway have maintained stable speeds with smooth traffic flow, eliminating the frequent braking and slow movement previously seen on National Highway 51.

Along the route, directional signs toward Vung Tau, Phu My, and the opposite direction toward Dong Nai have been clearly installed. Lane markings, median barriers, and speed limit signs have also been fully put in place, enabling even first-time drivers to easily identify their routes.

Just around 30 minutes after departing from Long Thanh, vehicles were able to reach the National Highway 56 interchange area to continue their journeys toward Ba Ria Ward, Vung Tau Ward, Long Hai Commune, and Phuoc Hai Commune, depending on their travel direction.

Traffic flowed smoothly during the first 10 days of operation

Mr. Tran Thanh Hai, a driver who frequently travels between Long Thanh and Ba Ria, said he had chosen to use the new expressway from its very first days of operation.

“Previously, traveling on National Highway 51 took a great deal of time due to heavy traffic, numerous intersections, and frequent congestion. Now, using the expressway, traffic moves more steadily, and the journey is much more comfortable. From Long Thanh to Ba Ria, it only takes me about 30 minutes,” he said.

Mr. Le Minh Hong said the greatest advantage of the new route lies not only in shortening travel time but also in providing a more stable journey, creating a greater sense of comfort for drivers.

“The expressway allows vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 80km per hour, so anyone who has used it can clearly feel the convenience and comfort compared to traveling on National Highway 51,” he said.

According to a representative of the project management board, the temporary opening of the section to traffic from April 29 marked an important step in the roadmap toward completing the entire Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway. During the first 10 days of operation, traffic has moved smoothly and safely, while basic operational conditions have met the requirements for traffic organization in the initial phase.

The operating unit assessed that the current traffic volume remains within the route’s operational capacity. As only passenger cars with fewer than nine seats are currently permitted to use the expressway, operations have generally remained stable, with no congestion or major incidents reported.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh