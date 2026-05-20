Over VND3 trillion from State budget to be used for raising bridge heights

Six bridges in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, and Vinh Long will be undergone clearance upgrades with over VND3 trillion (US$113.8 million) from the State budget.

Ho Bridge in Bac Ninh Province

According to the Maritime and Waterway Project Management Board, six bridges in Hai Phong, Bac Ninh, Dong Nai, Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, and Vinh Long are set to have their navigational clearance heights raised, with total investment estimated at more than VND3 trillion (US$113.8 million).

In the Northern region, the project will upgrade the navigational clearance of Binh Bridge spanning the Kinh Thay River in Hai Phong and Ho Bridge over the Duong River in Bac Ninh, aiming to strengthen connectivity among Hanoi, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh with regional seaport clusters, particularly Lach Huyen Port, and vice versa.

In the Southern region, plans include the construction of a new Dong Nai Bridge in Dong Nai and Ho Chi Minh City; Ben Luc I Bridge and Duc Hue Bridge spanning the Vam Co Dong River in Tay Ninh; and Thom Bridge over Mo Cay Canal in Vinh Long. These bridges play a key role in connecting the Mekong Delta and the Southeast region with Ho Chi Minh City and seaport clusters in the Southeast region.

Once the navigational clearance upgrades are completed, these bridges will meet inland waterway navigation standards, allowing container barges to operate smoothly and directly connect seaports with economic centers, industrial parks, and inland raw material zones at lower costs compared to road transport.

With a preliminary total investment exceeding VND3 trillion, the project will be financed through the State budget under the 2026–2030 medium-term public investment plan. Construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2026 and be substantially completed by 2029.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh