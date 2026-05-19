Can Tho launches over VND23.6 trillion in energy projects

Authorities in Can Tho on May 19 broke ground on key energy projects, including two major wind power developments.

The People’s Committee of Can Tho City on May 19 held a groundbreaking ceremony for major energy projects with a total investment exceeding VND23.6 trillion (US$897 million), in celebration of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.

Among the projects is the Phu Cuong 1A and 1B Wind Power Plant Cluster, including a 220kV substation in Lai Hoa Commune, with an investment capital of more than VND9.139 trillion (US$347 million). The cluster has a designed capacity of 200 MW and is invested by Phu Cuong Wind Power Joint Stock Company.

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Phu Cuong 1A and 1B Wind Power Plant Cluster

In Vinh Chau Ward, local authorities also launched construction of the Soc Trang 4 Wind Power Plant project, which has a total investment of VND14.5 trillion (US$550 million). The project, developed by Soc Trang 1 Energy Investment Joint Stock Company, has a designed capacity of 350 MW.

The Soc Trang 4 Wind Power Plant will cover more than 1,223 hectares, including coastal mudflats and offshore areas. The project will include 56 turbines and a 220kV substation, and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2028.

Delegates perform the groundbreaking ritual for the Soc Trang 4 Wind Power Plant.

Once completed, the wind power projects are expected to help meet growing demand for clean and sustainable energy in the Mekong Delta region and nationwide, support the country’s transition to green energy sources, reduce emissions, and strengthen electricity infrastructure in the Southern region.

Up to now, Can Tho has approved investment policies for 20 wind power projects with a combined capacity of 1,428 MW. Of these, nine plants are already in commercial operation with a total capacity of 396 MW, while three projects with a combined capacity of 142 MW are under construction and eight others totaling 890 MW are completing investment procedures.

By Tuan Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong