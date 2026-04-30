Phase 1 of component projects 2, 3 of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway opens

The Ho Chi Minh City Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board, in coordination with relevant units, held the phase 1 launch for a section of component projects 2 and 3 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway on April 29.

Component project 2 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, section passing through Dong Nai Province

The event was attended by Head of the Internal Affairs Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Tran Van Tuan and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong.

The first-phase opening section of Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway spans nearly 38 kilometers and is designed with 4 to 6 lanes. During the initial temporary operation of component projects 2 and 3 of the expressway, the maximum permitted speed for vehicles is 80 km/h, while the minimum speed is 60 km/h. Only passenger vehicles with up to 9 seats are allowed to use this section.

Component project 3 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, section passing through HCMC

The commissioning of these two component projects holds significant importance as it helps relieve pressure on National Highway 51, which has been heavily overloaded for many years. Once the entire project is completed, it will be synchronously connected to the Eastern North-South Expressway, Long Thanh International Airport, and the Cai Mep-Thi Vai seaport economic hub, thereby meeting the demand for a modern and integrated transport infrastructure system.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh