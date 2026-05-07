Component Project 1 of Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway to open before May 18

On May 7, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai City, Nguyen Van Ut, led an inspection delegation to review the construction progress of Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway and the 25C Road construction project.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai City, Nguyen Van Ut, led an inspection delegation to review the construction progress of Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

According to a report by the Dong Nai City Construction Investment Project Management Board, Component Project 1 has basically completed its key works. Contractors are currently installing median barriers, traffic lights, and road signs.

However, several construction locations and items have yet to meet the requirements set by the Dong Nai City People’s Committee. Notably, an 110kV high-voltage power line crossing the expressway at Km5+260 has not yet been elevated to ensure the required clearance height.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai City, Nguyen Van Ut, assessed that construction activities were still progressing slowly and requested the Dong Nai Construction Investment Project Management Board and contractors to mobilize additional manpower and accelerate the construction schedule to allow traffic on the route before May 18. This would help synchronize traffic operations with Component Projects 2 and 3, which had already been opened to traffic earlier.

Regarding the construction project of 25C Road, on the section from National Highway 51 to Communal Road 19, site clearance has now basically been fully handed over. The Chairman of the Dong Nai City People’s Committee requested the investor and contractors to speed up implementation to ensure the project is completed in June 2026 as committed.

Installing median barriers on Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

Component Project 1 of the Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway has basically been completed. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh