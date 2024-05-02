Toll collection on Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway not yet slated

Toll collection on the newly-exploited Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway has not been slated as scheduled.

Currently, the investor is awaiting for opinions from the Ministry of Transport.

As of May 2 morning, Deputy Director of the Project 85 Management Board under the Ministry of Transport NguyenVan Long informed that previously, a consortium of Deo Ca Group and 194 Construction Investment Corporation as the project's investor proposed to commence toll collection on the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway, starting from May 2.

However, the Ministry of Transport has not yet approved the official date for the toll collection implementation.

At the current time, the infrastructure serving toll collection on this expressway is completed, but there are still some procedures in need of finalization.

The Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway is one out of the three component projects of the North-South expressway for the first phase (2017 - 2020), invested under the public-private partnership (PPP) form.

There are four toll plazas on the Cam Lam-Vinh Hao expressway.

The 78.5-kilometer long expressway has a total investment of VND8.925 trillion (US$356.64 million), stretching from the Nha Trang - Cam Lam expressway to the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway.

The new expressway was officially inaugurated on April 28.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong