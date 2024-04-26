Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway opens to traffic in early Friday morning

Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway, a section of the Eastern North-South Expressway for the 2017 - 2020 period, officially opened at 5 am on April 26.

Vehicles are allowed to travel on the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway in the early morning of April 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The expressway is one of the three sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway connecting the routes from HCMC to Phan Rang - Thap Cham City in Ninh Thuan Province, Cam Ranh and Nha Trang cities in Khanh Hoa Province.

Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway is invested in the form of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) by the joint venture of Deo Ca Group and 194 Construction Investment Corporation. The four-lane road has a total length of 78.5km, with an investment capital of VND8,925 billion (US$352.4 million), running through Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, and Binh Thuan provinces. Vehicles are allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 90km/h.

Nui Vung tunnel on the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway (Photo: SGGP)

After coming into operation, the new expressway will connect with existing expressways, including Cam Lam - Nha Trang, Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet - Dau Giay, and HCMC - Long Thanh.

As of now, the 382 km-long trip from HCMC to Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa Province has five connected expressway sections with a total investment capital of over VND61,600 billion (US$2.4 billion).

The new expressways help shorten travel time from HCMC to Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, and Binh Thuan provinces by half compared to before when traveling on National Highway 1A, passenger coach driver Le Huu Tien said.

Vehicles travel on the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway on April 26. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the Management Board of the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway project, Nguyen Thanh Phong said that vehicles were allowed to travel on the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway in the early morning of April 26. The inauguration ceremony will take place on April 28.

In addition, the investor is implementing a project to build a temporary rest stop at Km113 in Nhi Ha Commune, Thuan Nam District in Ninh Thuan Province while awaiting the construction of the official rest station, he added.

The Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway management board has completed the installation of signboards and provided hotline phone numbers along the route. There are 36 emergency parking lanes on the street. Drivers can contact the road emergency dial 1900599855 if they find any traffic safety problems while traveling on the expressway.

A temporary rest stop is being built at Km113 in Nhi Ha Commune, Thuan Nam District in Ninh Thuan Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The vehicles that are not allowed to drive in the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway include those transporting hazardous and flammable materials and explosives; specialized motorcycles with a designed speed below 60 km/h, tractors, and motorbikes.

Deo Ca Traffic Infrastructure Investment JSC has been delegated to be responsible for managing operations, maintenance, and ensuring the safe and smooth operation of the expressway. The company will coordinate with the functional departments and units to provide traffic violation information monitored by the surveillance camera systems for imposing fines to reduce violations and ensure traffic safety on the route.

By Nguyen Tien - Translated by Kim Khanh