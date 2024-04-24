Cam Lam- Vinh Hao Expressway set to open to traffic on April 26

Cam Lam- Vinh Hao Expressway is set to officially open to traffic on April 26.

The expressway helps shorten the travel time to about five hours from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang City in the Central province of Khanh Hoa.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Transport has just issued a plan to organize the inauguration ceremony of two sections of the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao and Dien Chau - Bai Vot expressways.

The ceremony is set to simultaneously take place at two places at 2 p.m. on April 28, two days before the expressway sections officially open to traffic.

The main one, for the inauguration of the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway project, will be organized in Ninh Thuan province with the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh along with around 300 delegates.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha will join the ceremony taking place online in Nghe An Province for the inauguration of the Dien Chau - Bai Vot Expressway project.

According to the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway Project Management Board, toll collection for the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway is temporarily not performed.

The 78-kilometer-long Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway project was invested in the public-private partnership (PPP) method, passing through three provinces of Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan.

The project has a total investment capital of about VND9,000 billion (US$354 million), connecting to Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressways which will help shorten the travel time from Ho Chi Minh City to Nha Trang City in Khanh Hoa Province to about five hours.

The Cam Lam- Vinh Hao Expressway is ready for putting into exploitation.

The 49.3-kilometer-long Dien Chau-Bai Vot Expressway project has a total investment of VND11,157.82 billion (US$439 million), passing through Nghe An Province’s districts of Dien Chau, Nghi Loc and Hung Nguyen and Duc Tho District of Ha Tinh Province.

This road plays a significant role in connecting the capital city of Hanoi and the two provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong