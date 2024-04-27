National

Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway temporarily closed for its inauguration ceremony

Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway will temporarily close from 7 am to 6 pm on April 28 to prepare for an inauguration ceremony, Cam Lam - Vinh Hao Expressway Joint Stock Company announced.

Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway will temporarily close from 7 am to 6 pm on April 28 to prepare for an inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The expressway will be shut down between the Du Long junction in Ninh Thuan Province and the Vinh Hao intersection in Tuy Phong District, Binh Thuan Province.

Vehicles traveling from the South to the North are advised to use National Highway 1A at the Vinh Hao junction after completing the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway as an alternative route.

Vehicles traveling from the North to the South are advised to use National Highway 1A at the Du Long interchange after completing the Nha Trang - Cam Lam expressway and then enter the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet expressway to continue their journeys.

Vehicles are allowed to travel on the Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway in the early morning of April 26. (Photo: SGGP)

Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway is one of the three sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway for the 2017 - 2020 period, connecting the routes from HCMC to Phan Rang - Thap Cham City in Ninh Thuan Province, Cam Ranh and Nha Trang cities in Khanh Hoa Province.

Cam Lam - Vinh Hao expressway is invested in the form of a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) by the joint venture of Deo Ca Group and 194 Construction Investment Corporation. The four-lane road has a total length of 78.5km, with an investment capital of VND8,925 billion (US$352.4 million), running through Khanh Hoa, Ninh Thuan, and Binh Thuan provinces. Vehicles are allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 90km/h.

The inauguration ceremony will be organized at the Nui Vung tunnel in Ninh Thuan Province on April 28.

By Nguyen Tien – Translated by Kim Khanh

