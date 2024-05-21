Travel

Time Out lists Hoi An among best places to travel in July

British magazine Time Out has ranked Hoi An City in the central province of Quang Nam, seventh in its list of the 13 best places to travel in July, reported the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT)’s Information Center on May 20.

A corner of Hoi An ancient town (Photo: VNA)

The magazine highlighted July as an ideal month for globetrotters seeking cross-country adventures.

It emphasized the allure of Vietnam's central coast, with Hoi An emerging as a top vacation destination for many, saying that Hoi An boasts stunning beaches with pristine water, soft white sand, and a sunny climate - a combination that has earned accolades and high praise from the international press. Renowned beaches like Cu Lao Cham, An Bang, Cua Dai, and Ha My further solidify Hoi An's reputation as a beach paradise.

Beyond its unspoiled natural landscapes, Hoi An is also known for its ancient streets recognized by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage. They captivate visitors with its picturesque yellow-walled buildings and quaint brown-tiled roofs, complemented by a plethora of souvenir shops that add to the vibrant atmosphere.

On the 14th and 15th days of the lunar month, visitors will have an opportunity to partake in the Lantern Festival to see hundreds of lanterns gently float along the poetic Hoai river, creating a mesmerizing sight, it said.

