Tides across HCMC to rise over next five days

Water levels at most stations in the downstream area of the Saigon and Dong Nai rivers will continue to rise over the next five days.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-meteorological Station, the tidal peak is expected to appear between March 1 and March 2.

The Saigon River

Specifically, water levels at Phu An Station (Saigon River) and Nha Be Station (Dong Dien Canal) are projected to reach around 1.5 meters to 1.6 meters, approaching alert level 2 to level 3. The peak tides will occur between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, water levels at Bien Hoa Station are estimated to reach 1.65 meters to 1.75 meters, about 0.05 to 0.15 meters below alert level 1, while water levels at Thu Dau Mot Station are forecast to reach 1.6-1.7 meters, approximately 0.1 meters or above alert level 3.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong