Tidal flooding warned for downstream areas of Tien, Hau rivers

The Southern Regional Meteorological and Hydrological Center this morning warned about high tides in the downstream areas of rivers in the Mekong Delta.

As of October 29 morning, the tide level at My Thuan station rose to the record high of 1.7 meters, reaching alert level 2.

In the upcoming days, the peak tide at most stations will happen from November 2 to November 4, falling from the second to fourth day of the tenth lunar month.

Specifically, the tide level at My Thuan station could reach at least 1.90 meters, surpassing alert level 3 by 0.10 meters - 0.15 meters, while the highest peak tide at Can Tho station could approximate 1.95–2 meters, approximately or slightly below level 3 by 0.05 meters.

Meteorologists warned about natural disaster risk levels in the downstream areas of the Tien and Hau rivers at level 2.

During the tidal wave in mid-October, many low-lying areas in Can Tho City and the provinces of Vinh Long, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu and Hau Giang were severely inundated.

Therefore, local authorities need to have proactively on-site measures to respond to the upcoming high tide in early November 2024.

By Vinh Tuong - Translated by Huyen Huong

