Thuy Van Boulevard renovation expected to elevate Vung Tau’s coastal appeal

After completion, the Thuy Van Boulevard Renovation Project in Back Beach, Vung Tau, with a multitrillion-Vietnam-dong investment, is expected to elevate the city’s coastal landscape.

Back Beach is a familiar destination for travelers, welcoming five to six million visitors each year. However, the area’s ocean view and access have long been obstructed by scattered resorts and constructions, while the parks and beaches are often littered with waste after holidays, leaving an unfavorable impression on tourists.

Despite bans on beachside cooking and dining and efforts to green the parks, Vung Tau authorities’ measures had yet to fully revitalize the site.

Launched in late October 2024, the Thuy Van Boulevard renovation project has a total investment of more than VND1 trillion (US$38 million).

It is one of the former Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province’s largest state-funded tourism projects and includes pedestrian bridges, an event square, architectural landmarks, a food court, walking paths, check-in bridges, 3D mapping light shows, pedestrian underpasses and lifeguard towers.

The project aims to create a new “green–clean–bright–beautiful” space at the Back Beach area, enhancing the tourist experience.

During the National Day holiday on September 2, crowds flocked to the newly unveiled Tam Thang Tower landmark, showcasing its growing appeal.

Alongside its landscape transformation, Back Beach has also attracted major investors in the high-end resort tourism sector.

Recently, two five-star hotel complexes with a total investment of up to VND10 trillion (US$379 million) have also been launched by a major corporation on Thuy Van Street.

These projects are seen as key components in positioning Vung Tau as an international-standard coastal resort hub, in line with the strategic orientation set by the central government.

Nonetheless, experts noted that Vung Tau still needs to diversify its tourism offerings, particularly in the mid-range segment.

Once being operational in early 2026, the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway will reduce travel time and boost tourist arrivals from Ho Chi Minh City and nearby provinces.

As Back Beach is being developed into a modern, well-appointed and clean destination, it must also be managed and operated in a manner befitting its new stature. Foremost is the need to decisively address street vending and solicitation that cause inconvenience for visitors.

In particular, environmental sanitation must be consistently maintained to preserve a green, clean and healthy environment for residents and visitors.

