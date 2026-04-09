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Bach Ma National Park emerges as crown jewel of ASEAN nature

SGGPO

Bach Ma National Park has been officially recognized as an ASEAN Heritage Park, highlighting its exceptional biodiversity and growing role in conservation and ecotourism in Vietnam.

At the eighth ASEAN Heritage Parks Conference held in Ha Long, organized by the ASEAN Center for Biodiversity in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Bach Ma National Park was honored with the prestigious ASEAN Heritage Park designation.

Located about 40 kilometers south of Hue, the park lies along the majestic Truong Son Range. Its silhouette resembles a white horse stretching toward the vast sea, an image that inspired its name.

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Hai Vong Dai (Sea wiewing pavilion) in Bach Ma National Park
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According to Dr. Nguyen Vu Linh, Director of Bach Ma National Park, the ASEAN Heritage Parks initiative was established in 2003 following a declaration by ASEAN environment ministers. Its goal is to comprehensively conserve ecosystems that are unique, significant and representative of the region.

The network aims to raise awareness, foster regional pride and promote cooperation among ASEAN member states in preserving shared natural heritage. It also plays a crucial role in protecting genetic resources, ensuring sustainable ecosystem use, safeguarding areas of cultural and educational value, and enhancing public awareness of biodiversity conservation.

Being recognized as an ASEAN Heritage Park is a strong motivation for further improving governance standards and strengthening sustainable biodiversity conservation. Moving forward, Bach Ma National Park will focus on developing ecotourism linked with conservation, contributing to environmental sustainability and improving livelihoods for local communities, Dr. Nguyen Vu Linh added.

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Rangers and forest protection forces conduct regular patrols at Bach Ma National Park, regardless of day or night or harsh weather conditions.
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As early as 1925, during the French colonial period, the area was earmarked for a 50,000-hectare national park to conserve the rare Edwards’s pheasant. In 1932, French engineer M. Girard went on to develop it into a scenic hill resort.

On July 15, 1991, the Government officially approved the establishment of Bach Ma National Park with a total area of 22,031 hectares. Over time, the park expanded its boundaries to better conserve biodiversity and provide habitats for rare species such as tigers, leopards, douc langurs, large-antlered muntjacs, Truong Son muntjacs and the elusive saola.

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Through digital camera trap technology, conservationists have recorded the reappearance of rare species such as the Asiatic black bear, Owston’s civet, serow and pangolin populations in Bach Ma National Park.
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By 2008, the Prime Minister had issued a decision to adjust and expand Bach Ma National Park to 37,487 hectares, placing it under the management of the former Vietnam Administration of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (now the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment). Under the national tourism master plan, Bach Ma National Park is also designated as one of six key tourist destinations in the North Central region.

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Release of a rare pangolin back into Bach Ma National Park

At present, the park’s total natural area stands at 37,423.10 hectares, a reduction of 63.90 hectares owing to land clearance for the Ho Chi Minh Highway project (La Son – Tuy Loan section). The affected area lies mainly along the former Route 14B corridor from wartime, connecting the area of Nam Dong to Hoa Lien in Da Nang City.

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Rhododendrons in full bloom atop Bach Ma Peak
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Native forest restoration at Bach Ma National Park
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A forest and wildlife knowledge contest for students, organized by the park in collaboration with local schools
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Ecotourism activities at Bach Ma National Park
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By Van Thang, Dinh Thanh, Tri Tuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Bach Ma National Park prestigious ASEAN Heritage Park designation biodiversity conservation ecotourism linked with conservation

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